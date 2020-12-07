CHEYENNE – A new internal survey from the Cheyenne Police Department shows the vast majority of responding employees strongly support Chief Brian Kozak and are against Mayor-elect Patrick Collins’ decision to replace him.
The survey asked 128 CPD employees whether they supported reappointing Kozak as chief and whether they thought the department needed to go in a different direction. After closing Friday with 88 responses, it found that more than 97% of respondents want to see Kozak reappointed, and 100% don’t think the department needs to go in a different direction.
“To have 100% of the employees think we’re doing the right thing for the right reasons is remarkable, and I’m humbled,” Kozak said. “It’s because of the entire leadership team we’ve put in place here, and it just shows that we’re doing the right thing, so I’m pretty proud of that.”
The results came a few days after Kozak penned his Dec. 1 letter to the Cheyenne City Council, asking for their help in smoothing the transition of chiefs. Kozak offered to stay onboard with CPD for 16 months and assist with the process of finding a new chief, noting his ambition to run for Laramie County sheriff at that time.
Also in the letter, Kozak described how Collins’ decision and the way he carried it out had already affected CPD officers.
To this point, Collins has declined to expand on his decision beyond saying, “I felt that it would be in the best interest of the city and my administration to have a fresh perspective going forward.” However, he has agreed to sit down with the Tribune Eagle on Wednesday to provide a full explanation behind his decision.
But given the uncertainty right now, Kozak wrote in the letter that officers are looking for new jobs, and he later told the Tribune Eagle that morale “has taken a big dump” since the news broke, given the uncertainty.
“Communication is the key to leadership, for sure, and hopefully Mayor-elect Collins can learn that,” Kozak said.
Collins’ lack of explanation was a major point of concern for those who responded to the survey.
One officer wrote, “I have zero respect for Mayor-elect Collins for making this decision without talking with any employees before the decision was made, or even after. It's been a week. The public and employees have been screaming for an explanation … crickets from Collins. This agency needs a strong leader, and we already have one.”
Another said, “There has been nothing provided to explain the intent of the change nor what the purpose or end state of the change would be, which is essential information that any competent leader would communicate to their organization.”
The other main concern from responding CPD employees was the perceived connection between Collins’ decision and Cheyenne Frontier Days. After the announcement, Kozak said he was paying the price for making an ethical decision over a political one when he confronted CFD about the level of security and requested they contribute financially for CPD’s security efforts.
Kozak said he worries the current rift will make officers unwilling to work future Frontier Days events.
“When the men and women of the police department believe that they were the cause of me losing my job, I know it’s going to cause issues, and I really hope that that can be overcome in the future,” he said.
Collins clarified to the Tribune Eagle Monday night that Cheyenne Frontier Days was not the reason Kozak wouldn't be reappointed, adding that he's "hopeful" CPD officers are willing to protect the city during CFD in the future.
But the results of the survey reflected hesitancy among officers, with CPD staff submitting 12 full pages of additional written comments. None of the comments vocalized strong support for Collins’ decision, and a number pointed to CFD’s influence.
One officer wrote, “I know the Chief serves at the pleasure of the mayor, but I believe this decision was ill-informed and shaped by politics. It is my belief that the negative actions toward our Chief are based on his stand-off with CFD corporate. The Chief stood up for the taxpayers. Taxpayers should not be paying for a private entity's security needs.”
In addition to the CPD employees, a number of residents and community groups have come out in support of Kozak, especially on social media.
The Police and Community Together (PACT) organization released a letter Monday in support of Kozak and suggesting, at the very least, involving him in the transition process.
“The organization is of the firm belief that the city and its citizens, the police department and its personnel, as well as all of the entities currently cooperating on joint ventures ... would be best-served by the retention of Chief Brian Kozak, but that if a transition procedure is implemented, it should involve Chief Kozak and the utilization of his services and expertise in acclimating his successor, rather than an ‘interim chief’ approach,” the letter says.