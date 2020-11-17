CHEYENNE – A public meeting to discuss changes to the city's truck size and weight ordinance has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
The City Engineer’s Office and Cheyenne Police Department have worked with the Wyoming Trucking Association, Associated General Contractors of America and local trucking companies to develop a proposed revision to a city of Cheyenne ordinance, which regulates maximum vehicle size and weight. The Cheyenne City Council is set to discuss the issue again at its Nov. 23 meeting.
If you cannot attend in person, the meeting will also be offered virtually by going to www.cheyennepd.org/meeting. You can also read over the proposed ordinance by going to www.cheyennepd.org/ordinance.