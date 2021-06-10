CHEYENNE – Two separate shooting incidents in the past week may be connected, Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 200 block of Stinson Avenue. Officers established a perimeter and contacted several people of interest, according to the news release.
A male subject, 33, of Cheyenne, was later located with a nonfatal gunshot wound at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
At about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, police began investigating another report of shots fired in southwest Cheyenne. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Farkas said officers "have contacted several people of interest," but an arrest has not yet been made.
Both cases are being investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525. Information can also be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.