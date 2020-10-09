CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol will be participating in the National Faith & Blue Weekend from Oct. 9-12.
The mission of the National Faith & Blue Weekend is to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcement officers and residents through the connections of houses of worship.
Agencies throughout the country will be participating by hosting various events this weekend.
First, CPD will host a night to show support for law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. All are welcome to enjoy a special choir performance dedicated to police officers.
The Sounds of Unity concert event featuring local church choirs and the Cheyenne Police Department will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, also at First United Methodist Church. Local church choirs and musicians will compete against each other, while pastors will have an opportunity to show support for community collaboration with local law enforcement. The winners of the CPD essay contest will be announced at this event, as well.
The Cheyenne Police Department will have a static display of their vehicles and horses in the parking lot. Residents are welcome to take pictures and display them on social media to show community unity. Tumbleweed Tacos will be on hand, as well, for those in attendance.
The winning church will receive a full police escort back to their place of worship.