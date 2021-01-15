CHEYENNE – Airports across the country have felt the financial effects of COVID-19, and the same is true for Cheyenne Regional Airport. From lower fuel profits to revenue losses from rent, Airport Director Tim Barth said the financial decline has been worse than initially expected.
Fortunately, the airport received $4.7 million in April from the federal CARES Act program, and Barth said that funding has been a “savior” for airport operations. However, that $4.7 million is meant to bolster airport finances over a four-year period, and CRA has already used one-third of it.
“If that (CARES Act funding) didn’t come in, we probably would have been looking at eliminating positions or shutting things down. … While at the same time it’s scary, I think we’re really glad that we’ve got the CARES money to offset it,” Barth said. “The only thing that concerns me now is that we’ve been into the COVID for (about) a year now, and even though there’s vaccines, I don’t see where the end in sight is.”
With fewer people traveling locally and nationwide, CRA continues to see a number of negative effects from COVID-19.
At the end of last month, Barth announced that Hertz rental car company would vacate CRA, leaving $13,500 in unpaid rent as a parting gift. As part of its attempt to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Hertz originally offered to extend its lease at CRA for five months, during which time the airport wouldn’t receive rent payments, just commissions.
But the company changed paths and shut down in Cheyenne altogether, leaving CRA as an unsecured creditor – which means they’ll be made whole only after any secured creditors, if Hertz has any money left.
“There’s $13,500, just in unpaid rent in the terminal. And then every month, (Hertz is) supposed to give us a little bit over $2,000 in concession fees,” Barth said. “So that accumulates and builds up every month, and that’s what we’re going to be missing in the future.”
Additionally, fuel sales decreased from 2019 due to lower levels of air traffic through CRA. During the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board meeting Thursday afternoon, Legend AeroServe’s Mike Miller said the number of aircraft serviced and the amount of fuel sold both decreased in 2020, and that the biggest drop in fuel sales came from the airlines.
“In 2019, we pumped 21,400 gallons into the airlines. Last December, we did 1,200,” Miller said.
Given those statistics, Barth said the airport won’t be buying any new equipment or updating private aviation systems; they’ll work to maintain the status quo. Airport Manager Nathan Banton also added that there is a possibility of more CARES Act funding to come down the pipeline, which would certainly be welcome by CRA.
“There are legislative advocates out there, like the American Association of Airport Executives, who are pushing really hard for additional legislation for more money for airports, so we will see hopefully something in the future,” Banton said.