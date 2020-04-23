CHEYENNE – At the beginning of April, flights out of Cheyenne Regional Airport were suspended indefinitely. And with the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, it is unclear what the city’s commercial air service will look like when things return to normal.
Airport Director Tim Barth said it’s likely that SkyWest, which previously flew out of CRA using American Airlines, will return to Cheyenne, but noted that it’s possible they could switch airlines and destinations. Barth also made it clear that if the destination changes, flights will still go to a connection hub.
In preparation for bringing air service back to Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board met online Wednesday with members of the Cheyenne City Council and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners to discuss the costs of a new minimum revenue guarantee, or MRG.
MRGs are common in the airline industry, and they’re paid to the airline to help mitigate financial risks of starting a new air service. The local MRG was paid to SkyWest through the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team, headed by Wendy Volk.
“The whole purpose of our meeting is to say that we want to be in a ‘Ready, Set, Go’ negotiating position when we’re ready to restore service,” Volk said.
Both the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County contributed $624,000 each for the latest MRG with SkyWest, and both city and county officials voiced that the amount would be difficult to come up with due to loss of revenue caused by coronavirus.
But at the meeting, Volk announced that around $1.2 million was left over from the SkyWest Guarantee and that the ask of each governmental body would be $260,000 in their fiscal year 2021 budgets. When flights were suspended at the airport, so were the MRG payments.
“That wad of cotton balls that was in my throat over $650,000 right now is much smaller than it was,” Commissioner Linda Heath said. “It could be a tough ask yet, but I think we’ll be OK.”
Mayor Marian Orr also said using money from the federal relief package could be a possibility, since the project is for economic development purposes. While the city may be able to utilize its funds in that way, the airport is prohibited from using the money received from the CARES Act on MRG payments.
The coronavirus situation reached Wyoming at an unfortunate time for CRA, arriving just as air service was gaining traction and popularity. The new terminal had been completed in 2018, and the airport opened its first gift shop toward the end of last year.
Before the pandemic, we were succeeding,” Volk said. “The load factors were well above the airline’s projections, and exceeded their expectations and what we expected. The commercial air service was embraced by the 40,000 passengers since the launch in November 2018.”
Volk said airport data and the funding granted to the airport prove that the community is supportive of having commercial air service in town. She said once air travel starts picking back up, which could be this summer or later, Cheyenne Regional Airport will be ready to get back in action.
“We would like to get back to those numbers when the time is right, and when travel is safe, when we have options available to look at,” Volk said. “But if we have to start from ground zero of doing the funding mechanism, that is going to put us behind the eight ball for negotiating a new contract.”