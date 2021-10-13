CHEYENNE – A detour to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s emergency department entrance will be in place from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday due to the nearby operation of a crane.

Vehicles needing to access the hospital’s emergency department entrance will be detoured to 22nd Street and then north along House Avenue to the hospital’s former main entrance.

Signage and CRMC staff will be in place to help direct traffic.

The crane is needed to lift heavy equipment to replace two air handlers on the hospital’s roof, according to a news release.

