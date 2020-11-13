CHEYENNE – The relationship between United Airlines and the city of Cheyenne has been “long and very fruitful,” according to historian Mike Kassel. It began with the air mail route in 1927, even before aviation pioneer William Boeing merged multiple airlines under the name United Airlines in 1931.
That relationship came full circle Wednesday, when the first United Airlines flight of Cheyenne Regional Airport’s new service to Denver touched down in Cheyenne. Commercial air travel in the city has been absent since April 6, when the last American Airlines flight departed from Cheyenne after the service was indefinitely canceled due to COVID.
“Tonight, we are very fortunate that United Airlines comes back to Cheyenne, and with them, a partnership with SkyWest. We are looking forward to a brand new era in what Cheyenne’s aviation history might be,” Kassel said.
Airport staff, local officials and stakeholders spoke of the value of the new connecting flight to Denver at CRA Wednesday night, as they waited to greet the first flight’s passengers to Cheyenne with a red ribbon to cut, cheers and cupcakes.
When United first came to town, it brought a significant economic impact, and the hope is this flight will help in the effort to diversify the economy and broaden the tax base in Cheyenne. Mayor Marian Orr said she’s talked with business owners and investors who were shocked to learn they couldn’t fly into Wyoming’s capital city.
“People are willing to invest in our community, and I can tell you they are going to give back to our economy in spades,” Orr said, noting the attractiveness of not having to rent a car and drive from Denver.
For Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo, the connecting flight is just another tool in the toolbox for promoting Cheyenne as a destination. Before COVID-19 hit and caused its cancellation, Visit Cheyenne was set to host the Select Traveler conference with hundreds of travel industry representatives.
“Almost all of them were flying directly into Cheyenne,” Bravo said. “This flight is great for both visitation purposes or business travel.”
Going forward, the 50-seat, CRJ 200 jet aircraft will depart from Cheyenne at 7 a.m. and return from Denver around 8 p.m. each day. An additional flight each day will be added in February to keep up with spring travel demand, and the contract is set to expire May 31 due to a major runway reconstruction project at Cheyenne Regional Airport.
With flights expected to cost around $100, Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes said the service will be a great benefit to county residents.
“If you put a pencil to it, if your time is worth anything, flying out of Cheyenne to Denver sure is going to make sense in the future,” Holmes said.
After flight service to Dallas was pulled due to COVID-19, Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team Director Wendy Volk and airport officials worked to secure a new contract. Part of bringing air service to Cheyenne involves a minimum revenue guarantee paid to the airline to mitigate financial risks of starting a new service, which requires support from multiple fronts.
As Airport Director Tim Barth put it, “The airport is not an island.”
The minimum revenue guarantee for the five months of air service totals $879,252. Both the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County will contribute $148,000, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will contribute $527,000, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board will contribute $50,000, and Cheyenne LEADS will kick in $5,000.
SkyWest Airlines will oversee the United Airlines flight, and SkyWest Manager of Network Planning Daniel Belmont commended local leaders for their tenacity in getting this done.
“There are many communities that would be very content to hit the pause button and wait to see what happens. But Cheyenne is not that type of community to sit on their hands until someone else figures out what to do,” Belmont said. “So we appreciate the foresight and leadership in this community.”