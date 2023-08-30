Laramie County Sheriff FILE.jpg

CHEYENNE – A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan at the intersection of County Roads 208 and 146 resulted in a fatality Tuesday, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. 

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, and the semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to a press release from LCSO.

