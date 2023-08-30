CHEYENNE – A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan at the intersection of County Roads 208 and 146 resulted in a fatality Tuesday, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, and the semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to a press release from LCSO.
"Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered the lifeless body of the sedan driver," the release read. "Despite the immediate efforts of emergency responders, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time."
LCSO attributed the collision to the fact that the intersection was "uncontrolled," meaning without a stoplight or stop sign.
LCSO is investigating the accident to determine if any other factors led to the collision. The agency urged the public, in the wake of the collision, to drive cautiously and stay safe on roadways.
"In the wake of this incident, authorities wish to emphasize the importance of safe driving practices, especially at uncontrolled intersections," the release continued. "All motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and yield the right of way when approaching intersections where traffic signals or stop signs are absent."
