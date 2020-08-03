CHEYENNE – Two Seattle residents were killed Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 30/287 near mile marker 320, which is just north of Laramie.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 1:36 p.m., and discovered a 2006 Jeep Liberty was driving southbound on the highway behind an oversize load. As the Jeep entered the northbound lane to pass the other vehicle, it hit a 2020 Kenworth Conventional commercial truck head-on.
Danielle L. Overbay, 53, of Seattle was driving the Jeep and died at the crash scene. Her passenger, Zachary Z. Motta, 35, of Seattle, died while being taken to the hospital from the crash.
Kerry R. Hamilton, 42, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was driving the commercial truck and was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.
All people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts. Troopers are investigating driver inattention and speed on Overbay's part as factors in the crash.