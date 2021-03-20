CHEYENNE – Speed is being investigated as a possible cause in a fatal crash west of Cheyenne on Thursday.

At 8:20 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover near mile marker 7 on State Highway 210, according to a news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

The driver of the vehicle, Trent A. Rogers, 55, of Cheyenne, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Rogers, who was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was negotiating a right curve when the vehicle collided with a snowbank in the eastbound lane. After impact, the Jeep became airborne and overturned.

This is the 19th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021, compared to 13 in 2020, 33 in 2019 and 16 in 2018 to date.