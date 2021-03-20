CHEYENNE – On Thursday, March 18, a fatal crash occurred near milepost 7 on Wyoming Highway 210, west of Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
At 8:20 p.m., Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. The driver of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was negotiating a curve to the right while traveling east on Wyoming 210 when the vehicle collided with a snowbank in the eastbound lane.
After impact, the Jeep became airborne and then began to overturn.
The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident Trent A. Rogers. Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Speed is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 19th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021, compared to 13 at this point in 2020, 33 in 2019 and 16 in 2018.