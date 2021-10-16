CHEYENNE – The Right Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler, the Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming, will ordain the Rev. Paul M. Crips to the Sacred Order of Priests at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at St. Christopher’s Church, 2602 Deming Blvd.
Crips was ordained to the diaconate in the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming in July 2020. His stated goal is to walk the spiritual growth and formation pathways, always recognizing that formation is a continual process, according to a news release.
His hobbies include building street rods, fishing and gardening, with expertise and passion in astronomy and physics. Being a retired science teacher of almost 40 years, his work centered on providing those “ah ha” moments for young explorers. He shared the mystery and beauty of God’s universe through astronomy, chemistry and physics.
“In a world where love seems to be in short supply, being ordained a priest is just another step in providing the spiritual presence and love to others that our savior Jesus Christ commanded us to do,” Crips said in the release. “Providing the ministry of presence is not always about coming up with the best scripture reading or most meaningful sermon, but simply being there when needed – being there prayerfully in times of grief, sorrow, pain and emptiness – being there in times of joy, happiness and fulfillment.”
Prayers are requested for Crips’ ordination, and all are welcome to attend.