CHEYENNE – Debate was sparked among lawmakers as the Senate Education Committee considered a bill that would ban critical race theory in state schools.
Yet the culmination of Friday morning's lengthy hearing also saw the entire panel unanimously vote to move the CRT bill forward, with the actual words critical race theory removed in the end.
During the discussion leading up to the vote, the new state superintendent of education said he would know what constituted such a philosophy, just as a Supreme Court justice once said that he would recognize pornography when he saw it even though he couldn't completely define it. And a legislator invoked the nation's history of slavery to say that some good things had come of it, not only bad.
Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Casper, brought forward Senate File 103 in support of requiring instruction on constitutional principles, partnered with examinations, as well as removing any critical race theory or similar philosophies from classrooms that inflame divisions. The bill was supported during introductions in the Senate on Tuesday, with a majority vote of 25-5.
“It’s caused a lot of hate and divisiveness,” he told committee members, referring to CRT. “It’s caused students to not love the country anymore. It’s caused real problems with understanding civics.”
When asked for examples of how CRT has impacted the education system, he pointed to lessons in other states inner-city schools on white privilege, reparations and guilt for past actions.
"You've done nothing, I've done nothing. It's in the past," he said. "And I think if we're going to teach slavery, we need to teach where it started and the origins. Because in a sense, America is a good story about slavery, also."
While it was supported largely by senators in their vote the previous day, he was questioned by committee members, educators and stakeholders on the ability to enforce the statute, as well as the ambiguity of the language. By the end of Friday's two-hour meeting, the bill had been amended to make no mention of critical race theory outside of the title, and deleted the words “divisive” and “inflames.”
These changes were separate from the three amendments introduced at the start of the debate. Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, included adding teaching the Declaration of Independence and certain constitutional amendments to the requirements, and a provision stating no school district could accept federal dollars if the acceptance required the teaching of any principles contrary to the bill. All three were voted down.
Schroeder's testimony
Before the decisions were made by the five senators on the committee, more than an hour of public testimony was heard, largely in opposition of SF 103. The two main supporters of the bill were State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and a stakeholder from Cheyenne.
Schroeder told lawmakers the bill was a necessary step in stemming the tide of an insidious worldview, which has become the default ideology of public institutions, government agencies and corporate human resource departments across the nation. He views the editorialization of history by teachers as having the effect of subjecting children to shame, blame and inappropriate guilt due to their race or gender.
By passing the legislation, the superintendent said, the Legislature had the potential to end this.
“It remains the responsibility of the guardians of our society, in this case, our Wyoming legislators, to protect the philosophical integrity of our classrooms,” he said. “Because the philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation, becomes the philosophy of government in the next – which means ideas have consequences.”
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, took part in a lengthy discussion with Schroeder on how he came to support the bill. Rothfuss asked whether Schroeder disregarded the longstanding tradition of having the State Board of Education set standards and local boards of education determine the curriculum; his opinion on fact versus opinion-based statute writing; and whether CRT could be defined for school districts to evaluate and remove from curriculum (even though no K-12 districts in the state currently teach it).
Rothfuss questioned the legality of the language in the bill, as well as the constitutionality of the amendments, and he also shared his own personal beliefs on the role of learning.
“I think the intent here is to restrict access to information that we find inconvenient and uncomfortable,” he said. “Inconvenient and uncomfortable information is the best kind of information. It’s the kind that makes you think and learn.”
The debate led to the superintendent explaining his belief in the role of the state government. While he said he does stand by local control, the issue of teaching this philosophy and looking out for the well-being of students was a bigger picture than curriculum. Schroeder said, in this case, it was appropriate for lawmakers to step in and protect history.
In response to whether CRT could be defined or recognized in order to stop it from entering the classroom, he made the comparison to former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s comment during the Jacobellis v. Ohio case. The justice said while you couldn’t attempt to define pornography in its entirety for the basis of law, “you know it when you see it.”
Opponents' concerns
Many education advocates from the Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming School Boards Association (WSBA) and local trustees argued against the bill.
They said it would not be easy to place a finger on what teachers could and could not present to the classroom, nor would the legislation be operational as it stood. Those who testified asked how one proves what CRT, a divisive tenant or an inflammatory history lesson is.
“I think there's a great discussion going on about how we need to educate children,” WSBA President Brian Farmer said. “But I think the problem with the specific language here is that there is not clear direction to a school district on how to move forward.”
But stakeholders concerned with the language in the bill included more than leaders outside of the classroom. Rothfuss’s 16-year-old son and a social studies teacher from Rock River both testified about their fear of the chilling effect the bill might have.
Zane Rothfuss said many of his high-level history classes were inflammatory in nature, whether learning about U.S. history, European history or the Holocaust. The legislation would stop CRT that wasn’t in classrooms, but rob him and his peers of higher learning opportunities.
Evan Boch, the social studies teacher, shared this perspective from an educator’s standpoint.
“You’re going to scare teachers,” he said. “You are going to scare away the ability to have this meaningful conversation. And I think it’s an unnecessary and unwarranted bill in domain.”
Legislators listened to the testimonies and took them into account. While they sometimes disagreed about the process of enforcing the bill, the definition of CRT and the ethical dilemmas of learning about topics such as white privilege and racial injustice, they amended the bill. McKeown was even a supporter of the final amendment.
The education limitations on the passed unanimously in committee, saying that teaching should not include tenets that promote divisions or hatred on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or origin.