CHEYENNE – The Cancer Center at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is now offering a new program that can help prevent or reduce the development of secondary lymphedema in cancer survivors.
Lymphedema is a leading post-treatment complication for many cancer patients characterized by lymphatic fluid buildup that causes painful and sometimes debilitating tightness and swelling in the affected limb.
Patients who undergo surgical, radiation or certain chemotherapy treatments for breast, melanoma, gynecologic or urinary cancers are the most susceptible to lymphedema, since they may have experienced damage to the lymphatic drainage system in one or more limbs.
The new program uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to measure the level of fluid buildup in an at-risk limb, compared to the level in a healthy limb. The scan is delivered via a scale-like device called a SOZO. Patients step on the SOZO and then hold still for the BIS scan, which is noninvasive and lasts for about 30 seconds. The scan can detect extremely small changes in fluid levels.
The Cancer Center’s two new SOZO devices were funded by grants from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Cheyenne Regional Foundation. The CRMC Cancer Center is the first health care facility in Wyoming to offer this technology.
The treatment is covered by Medicare and Medicaid, in addition to some private health insurance.
More information about the new program is available by calling the CRMC Cancer Center at 307-634-9311 or emailing outptrehabservices@crmcwy.org.