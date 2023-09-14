CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Services announced Wednesday that its outpatient clinic has been recognized as “Age-Friendly.”

More than 2,700 hospitals, outpatient clinics and health systems have joined the “Age-Friendly Health Systems” initiative, which is led by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and The John A. Hartford Foundation.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus