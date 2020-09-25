CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center is hosting a “grab and go” lunch for cancer survivors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of the Cancer Center, 310 E. 24th St.
“Due to COVID-19, we cannot gather in person, but we still want to recognize and honor our cancer patients and their families and caregivers,” said Edith Silvas, CRMC’s oncology program manager, in a news release.
The lunch is free of charge, but an RSVP is strongly recommended to ensure enough food is available. Survivors can RSVP online at https://give.cheyenneregional.org or by calling 307-633-6863 and leaving their name and phone number. The deadline to RSVP is Sept. 27.
Meals will be catered by Micro Pop-Up Concepts, run by chefs Juan Coronado and Seth Stephanik. Choices are a chicken or pork energy bowl. Both options will include an iced brownie.
Parking will be available in the Cancer Center’s parking lot and CRMC’s north parking garage. To ensure safety, masks and social distancing are required.
“Though the lunch will be different than in years past, we wanted to find a safe way to continue this tradition of encouragement and caring for those in our community who have been impacted by cancer,” Silvas said.