CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Marketing and Communications Department has received two gold and five silver national Aster Awards for work the department created in 2022, according to a news release from the hospital.
The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected health care marketing competitions in the nation. The program has recognized outstanding health care professionals for excellence in advertising and marketing for more than 20 years.
CRMC received gold awards for a flyer to educate patients on how to prevent falls and for an internal newsletter written by Tim Thornell, president and CEO of the Cheyenne Regional health system.
Silver awards were presented for TV ads highlighting CRMC’s cardiac, orthopedic and cancer services; a digital billboard ad emphasizing the importance of car seat use; and a poster focusing on mental health and suicide prevention that was displayed in state parks and historic sites throughout Wyoming. Two separate silver awards were also given for CRMC’s annual “year-in-review” magazine.
“My team is truly the best in the industry,” said Hillary Hardy, CRMC’s Marketing and Communications director. “I want to thank Joe, Kathy, Bridget, Traci and Joci for their efforts every day. While what they do is largely behind the scenes, it’s nice to be able to recognize them and show appreciation for their talents.”
CRMC has received a total of 31 Aster Awards for materials created in four different years since 2015.