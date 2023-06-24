CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Marketing and Communications Department has received two gold and five silver national Aster Awards for work the department created in 2022, according to a news release from the hospital.

The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected health care marketing competitions in the nation. The program has recognized outstanding health care professionals for excellence in advertising and marketing for more than 20 years.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus