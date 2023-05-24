CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Medical Imaging Department has achieved a three-year accreditation from the American College of Radiology for the department’s MRI and ultrasound technology.

To received ACR accreditation, imaging centers must voluntarily undergo a rigorous inspection by independent, board-certified physicians and medical physicists who assess and rate facilities based on their personnel qualifications, equipment and image quality, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

