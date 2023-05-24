...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
CRMC earns accreditation for MRI, ultrasound technology
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Medical Imaging Department has achieved a three-year accreditation from the American College of Radiology for the department’s MRI and ultrasound technology.
To received ACR accreditation, imaging centers must voluntarily undergo a rigorous inspection by independent, board-certified physicians and medical physicists who assess and rate facilities based on their personnel qualifications, equipment and image quality, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
“ACR accreditation is considered the gold standard for medical imaging programs,” said Casey Robinson, CRMC’s administrator of cardiac and imaging services, in a news release. “Undergoing the ACR review process helps ensure that our patients are receiving the highest quality radiological care and diagnostic treatment available.”