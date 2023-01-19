CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services.
CRMC received the Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition during a presentation in its emergency department last week that included WDH officials and CRMC executives and emergency department providers and staff.
“Everyone here has done fantastic work,” said Brad McKee, WDH Emergency Medical Services for Children specialist, in a news release. “All the CRMC staff and providers who have contributed to this effort should be extremely proud. Your community should also feel a sense of pride knowing that CRMC is ready to provide their children with high-quality emergency care if the need arises.”
Wyoming Pediatric Recognition is part of a federal program to ensure that certified hospitals have the appropriate services, equipment, disaster preparedness and staff competencies to treat an acutely injured or ill child.
“I want to thank our emergency department providers and staff for achieving this recognition. Undertaking this process shows the department’s commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive emergency care to children in our community,” said Tim Thornell, CRMC’s president and chief executive officer, in the release.
State officials conducted an onsite assessment of CRMC’s emergency department in December to ensure it meets the readiness criteria.