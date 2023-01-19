CRMC emergency entrance

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s emergency entrance is seen Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services.

CRMC received the Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition during a presentation in its emergency department last week that included WDH officials and CRMC executives and emergency department providers and staff.

