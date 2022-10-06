CHEYENNE – The AARP Cheyenne Community Group will hold its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 between 12:30 and 2 p.m. at the Foxcrest Community Center, 4125 Cox Court.

Amy Spieker, CRMC epidemiologist, will be speaking on "CRMC, Community Health and COVID-19."

