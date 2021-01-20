CHEYENNE – A move similar to refinancing your home will cut interest rates for debt related to the 2012 expansion of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners gave CRMC the green light to refund outstanding debt from its 2012 bond series and replace it with new debt, thus taking advantage of significantly lower interest rates for a 2021 bond series.
The 2012 bonds gave CRMC a total of nearly $97.5 million to expand its facilities, including building a new cancer center. And after paying off principal and interest through the years, CRMC was initially left with about $83 million in bond debt, which now will be paid back with a lower interest rate.
Once finalized, the move is expected to save the hospital $1.3 million a year in interest, totaling around $28 million by 2042, according to CRMC Chief Financial Officer Neil Bertrand.
“The interest rate on the $83 million in debt outstanding is around 4.83%,” Bertrand said. “But we went ahead and issued new bonds, and we priced them last week. The new interest rate ... is now 2.21%, so it’s a huge savings.”
The margin of savings came down to “right place, right time,” according to Bertrand and John Henningsgard with Piper Sandler Co., the bond underwriter. Henningsgard told the commissioners Tuesday that 2020 saw a “relatively heavy” issuance of municipal bonds, which is the type of bond used by county-owned CRMC. But in December and at the start of this year, he said, very little volume came to the market.
“That was absolutely to the medical center’s benefit,” Henningsgard said. “When we priced the bonds last Thursday, the outcome far exceeded what the expectations were throughout the entire process.”
Henningsgard offered up the comparison of opening a lemonade stand in the middle of the Sahara Desert. So dozens of investors jumped at the chance when CRMC’s lower interest rate bonds finally came online last week.
“The morning of the 14th, we actually had orders placed for the bonds by 66 different investment firms, and they put in orders equivalent to $1.288 billion. So the issue was oversubscribed, as they say it, by 17.8 times,” Bertrand said.
Additionally, some bonds were sold at higher interest rates in the marketplace, which requires investors to pay a premium up front. With that, Bertrand said the total amount for the 2021 bond series came to $71.6 million – which is lower than the $83 million in debt CRMC started the process with, thanks to those premium payments.
Ultimately, these savings are expected to serve CRMC and its patients for years to come.
“The $1.3 million annual reduction in costs will fund additional capital project investments and replacement equipment that CRMC would not have otherwise had the money to buy,” Bertrand said, adding that “it’s really good news for the organization, and it helps keep health care costs down.”
The 2012 bonds funded a number of improvement projects at CRMC, including a new emergency department, parking garage and cancer center, which now provides cancer treatment for residents in one location, rather than them having to travel across town. That facility, built north of the original hospital and connected by a second-floor bridge, cost $30 million, and now offers services like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, massage therapy and prosthetic fitting all under one roof.
The expansion to the chemotherapy section increased the hospital’s capacity from 15 to 23 treatment chairs, and it almost doubled the size of the emergency department, helping to lessen wait times for patients seeking emergency care.