CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation announced this week that it will be adding a half-marathon to its fourth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser.
The 2020 Shuffle is set to take place at Terry Bison Ranch on Sept. 12.
In addition to the inaugural half-marathon, the 2020 Shuffle will feature a 1K kids run, 2K walk, 5K walk/run and 10K run.
This year’s Shuffle marks the first time that a half-marathon has taken place on the 27,500-acre bison ranch, located south of Cheyenne. The 13.1-mile race will be run on dirt and gravel roads and cross into northern Colorado, making it a unique two-state course.
Proceeds from this year’s Shuffle will be used to buy new exercise equipment for CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab programs, which provide supervised exercise and individualized education for patients who have been diagnosed with heart and lung disease.
Each registrant will receive a complimentary ride on the Terry Bison Ranch Bison Train on the day of the race, a hot breakfast and cold beverages provided by CRMC’s food service vendor Sodexo, a T-shirt made from 100% recycled cotton and plastic water bottles. Half-marathon participants will also receive finisher medals.
COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including staggered starts, social distancing and other recommendations from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. If the event is canceled due to an official public health order or for other reasons beyond the Foundation’s control, entrants will be given the option of participating in a virtual race, transferring their registration fee to the 2021 Shuffle or receiving a full refund.
For more information about the Shuffle or to register, go to https://www.cheyenneregional.org/location/cheyenne-regional-foundation/events/great-bison-shuffle/.