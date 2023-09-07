CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its seventh annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on Sept. 23.

The year’s Shuffle features a half-marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run, 2K walk/run and 1K kids fun run. The scenic course takes place on buffalo trails and gravel roads, with the 5K, 10K and half-marathon also crossing into Colorado, making them unique two-state runs.

