CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its fifth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne this Saturday, Sept. 11.
This year’s Shuffle will feature a half-marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run, 2K walk and 1K kids run. The scenic course takes place on trails and gravel roads, with the half-marathon also crossing into Colorado, making it a unique two-state run.
Race proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for emergency nurse certifications and emergency medical technician training.
“With the race happening on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we wanted to provide scholarships to help local emergency responders with training and certifications,” said Carrie Nix, CRMC Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation manager and a member of the race organizing committee.
Each registrant will receive a complimentary ride on the Terry Bison Ranch Bison Train on the day of the race, as well as a hot breakfast provided by CRMC’s food service vendor, Sodexo, at the end of the race. Water will be provided throughout the course. For an additional fee, racers will also receive a one-of-a-kind black Nike dri-fit racing hat embroidered with a buffalo.
Big Horn Endurance Racing will chip time the 5K, 10K and half-marathon finishers.
COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including staggered starts and social distancing. Top finishers in the 5K, 10K and half-marathon will receive their medals through the mail.
Due to the race taking place on a working ranch, dogs are not allowed. Strollers are permitted, but could be difficult to control in some areas due to the nature of the course and if the course is wet or muddy.
For more information about the Shuffle, or to register, go to give.cheyenneregional.org, email foundation@crmcwy.org or call 307-996-4510. Volunteers are also needed to help on race day. To find out more, call the Foundation at 307-996-4510.