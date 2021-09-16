...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
CRMC gets three-year accreditation for inpatient rehabilitation services
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s acute inpatient rehabilitation unit and inpatient stroke rehabilitation program have received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International for both general and stroke rehabilitative services.
CRMC’s ARU has been accredited by CARF for 15 years for general rehabilitation and received its first CARF specialty accreditation for stroke care in 2018.
“Earning CARF accreditation is a rigorous process that included a comprehensive site survey by two independent medical practitioners who interviewed staff and also reviewed patient charts to determine the quality of rehabilitation and overall care that’s being provided,” Rebecca Carey, the ARU’s clinical director, said in a news release.
CRMC’s ARU is the only CARF-accredited inpatient and stroke rehabilitation program in Wyoming, and is one of only two CARF-accredited programs in a region extending from southern Wyoming to Aurora, Colorado.
CRMC’s ARU specializes in treating people who are recovering from a variety of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, neuropathy and myopathy, spinal cord injuries, multiple trauma injuries, amputations, neurological disorders, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.