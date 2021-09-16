CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s acute inpatient rehabilitation unit and inpatient stroke rehabilitation program have received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International for both general and stroke rehabilitative services.

CRMC’s ARU has been accredited by CARF for 15 years for general rehabilitation and received its first CARF specialty accreditation for stroke care in 2018.

“Earning CARF accreditation is a rigorous process that included a comprehensive site survey by two independent medical practitioners who interviewed staff and also reviewed patient charts to determine the quality of rehabilitation and overall care that’s being provided,” Rebecca Carey, the ARU’s clinical director, said in a news release.

CRMC’s ARU is the only CARF-accredited inpatient and stroke rehabilitation program in Wyoming, and is one of only two CARF-accredited programs in a region extending from southern Wyoming to Aurora, Colorado.

CRMC’s ARU specializes in treating people who are recovering from a variety of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, neuropathy and myopathy, spinal cord injuries, multiple trauma injuries, amputations, neurological disorders, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus