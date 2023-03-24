CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will hold a Stroke Symposium: “Know Your Risk/Know Your Resources” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6. There is a $25 fee. 

The focus of this event is on stroke prevention, a stroke patient’s journey, calling 911, resource availability and follow-up care. Speakers include physician experts and stroke/TIA survivors.

