CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will hold a Stroke Symposium: “Know Your Risk/Know Your Resources” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6. There is a $25 fee.
The focus of this event is on stroke prevention, a stroke patient’s journey, calling 911, resource availability and follow-up care. Speakers include physician experts and stroke/TIA survivors.
The stroke symposium includes a light breakfast and lunch, and will be held at the LCCC Clay Pathfinder Building, ANB Bank Leadership Center, 1400 E. College Drive.
Register by May 2 at cheyenneregional.org/strokesymposium. For more information, call 307-996-4705 or email stroke.program@crmcwy.org.
