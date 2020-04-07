CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center wants to let people know home health certified nurse aides will be wearing red buttons to identify their roles when they’re grocery shopping.
These aids help serve homebound, elderly patients who cannot do this task themselves. The red buttons will say “Home Health Worker/I’m Shopping for the Elderly,” to help reassure people who may be concerned about seeing someone in scrubs in public.
“We want our community to know that our Home Health CNAs are caring for homebound seniors and must wear their scrubs as part of their work and service. They are not putting our community at risk of catching the coronavirus,” said Kelley Turner, CRMC’s administrator of aging services, in a news release.
CRMC has also posted information on its social media about the buttons.