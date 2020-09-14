CHEYENNE – The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) has presented Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with three 2020 Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Awards for the hospital’s treatment of stroke and heart failure patients, and adult patients suffering an in-hospital cardiac arrest.
According to the AHA/ASA, Gold Plus-level awards are given to an “elite group of hospitals” for their “commitment to guideline adherence and quality improvement” for the heart failure and stroke populations, and for adult patients suffering cardiac arrest, according to a news release.
“I’d like to thank the physicians, advanced practiced providers, nurses, dietitians, therapists, technicians and other employees who have worked so hard over the years to implement and follow the heart failure, stroke and resuscitation protocols established by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association,” Cheyenne Regional Health System President and CEO Tim Thornell said in the release.
“This ongoing commitment ensures that our patients are receiving the kind of nationally recognized, research-based care that results in saved lives, quicker recoveries, fewer hospital readmissions and improved quality of life, right here in Cheyenne.”
CRMC was also recognized with Honor Roll Achievement Awards for treating heart failure and stroke patients who have type 2 diabetes. These recognitions highlight a hospital’s efforts to help their heart failure and stroke patient populations with type 2 diabetes better manage their conditions, according to the release.
“We are pleased to recognize Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for its commitment to stroke and heart failure care and for following the resuscitation guidelines,” Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass., said in the release. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates. Shortening the time to effective resuscitation and maximizing post-resuscitation care is also critical to patient survival.”
In its announcement about the awards, the AHA/ASA thanked CRMC for “applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in the community you serve.”