CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 26th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, 6000 Sycamore Road.
During the ceremony, community members will be invited to place paper doves on the tree in remembrance or honor of family members and friends.
“The pandemic changed so much about how we could safely celebrate and commemorate our families and friends,” said David Stratton, CRMC’s hospice chaplain, in a news release. “Our hope is that the return of this year’s lighting ceremony can provide a meaningful way for our community to commemorate family members and friends.”
The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short message and a brief song. Participants will then be invited to place their doves on the tree. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings.
Those who would rather participate remotely will be able to livestream the ceremony via the CRMC Foundation’s Facebook page.
There is no cost to place a dove on the tree, although a donation in memory or honor of a loved one can be made to the CRMC Foundation, with all proceeds to be donated to CRMC’s hospice services.
For more information about the tree or to request a dove via mail, contact the CRMC Foundation at 307-633-7667 or foundation@crmcwy.org. Hospice volunteers will also be handing doves in the Davis Hospice Center lobby during the lighting ceremony and then daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 24.
Doves can be placed on the tree in person or by mailing them to the CRMC Foundation, 214 E. 23rd St., Cheyenne, WY 82001.