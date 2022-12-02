CHEYENNE – Health professionals and law enforcement officers hope a new partnership will improve outcomes for people dealing with mental health issues, while also making the community safer.

A new behavioral health co-response program will be a collaboration between Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. CRMC will provide one full-time and one part-time behavioral health clinician for the program. These mental health professionals will be paired with officers and deputies who opt into the program and receive special training.


Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus