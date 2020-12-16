CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is one of “America’s 100 Best Hospitals” for general surgery and coronary intervention for 2021, according to research recently released by Healthgrades, an online independent hospital and physician quality and safety ratings organization.
“As part of our mission to inspire great health, we’ve made a commitment to our patients, community, employees and providers that our hospital and health system will make quality care a top priority,” said Tim Thornell, CRMC’s chief executive officer and president.
Patients treated at hospitals receiving the 100 Best award have, on average, a 28.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication or dying while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, according to Healthgrades.
Healthgrades also reported that patients treated at hospitals receiving the award have, on average, a 46.5% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.