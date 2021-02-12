CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced Tuesday that CRMC has received the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award.
This distinction places CRMC in the top 5% of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance, as measured by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for helping consumers make informed choices about health systems, hospitals and physicians.
This is the third year in a row for CRMC to receive the top 250 hospital distinction. CRMC is the only hospital in Wyoming to receive this award for 2021.
According to Healthgrades, patients are more likely to have a successful treatment without major complications, and have a lower chance of dying, at hospitals that are rated as one of America’s 250 best.
“Being recognized as one of America’s best 250 hospitals for three years in a row is quite an honor and another validation of the outstanding care that our providers and employees provide to our patients and our community,” CRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy Thornell said in a news release. “Given that this latest quality achievement comes in the midst of a global pandemic shows just how focused our workforce and medical staff are on caring for our community and region, despite the risks to their own health and well-being. I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment and dedication. They are truly heroes.”
Every year Healthgrades analyzes three years of Medicare patient data to produce a detailed report on mortality and complication rates in United States hospitals. Medicare patient records from 2017 to 2019 were analyzed for the 2021 report, assessing hospital performance on 32 common medical conditions and procedures.
According to Healthgrades, hospitals rated as being among the 250 best in America showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for Medicare patients across at least 21 of 32 of the most common inpatient conditions and procedures as measured by objective performance data that considered risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications.
“Recipients of the Healthgrades top 250 hospitals award stand out for providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care,” CRMC Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Chapman, MD, said. “I applaud and thank our physicians, nurses, clinical staff and entire workforce for their service to our patients and for their focus on providing exceptional care, in support of our mission of inspiring great health.”
Patients treated in hospitals achieving the top 250 hospital award had, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome. If all hospitals performed similarly to those receiving this award, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved.
”Amidst the coronavirus crisis, it has never been more important to acknowledge the hospitals that remain committed to delivering the highest quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD. “Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals recognizes organizations across the U.S. for their ongoing pursuit of the highest healthcare standards and exceptional outcomes.”
Last fall CRMC was also recognized by Healthgrades for being one of America’s 100 best hospitals for general surgery and coronary intervention for 2021 in addition to being among the top five percent of hospitals in the nation for overall pulmonary services for three years in a row (2019-2021), for general surgery for two years in a row (2020-2021) and for cardiology services for 2021. Healthgrades has additionally recognized CRMC for being among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for cardiology services, stroke treatment and general surgery for three years in a row (2019-2021), for overall pulmonary services for five years in a row (2017-2021) and for coronary interventional procedures for 2021.
To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.