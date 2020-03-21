CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has adapted its COVID-19 testing procedures in light of a nationwide medical supply shortage.
To help reduce potential exposure and transmission of COVID-19 to staff and patients, Dr. Jessica Hughes, emergency department medical director for CRMC, is also asking people to stay home if they have mild flu-like symptoms and call their health care provider.
“Our priorities for testing currently include patients requiring hospitalization with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, patients that have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised and have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and any person, including health care personnel, that has had close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient or has a history of travel from the high-risk areas,” she said in an email.
People can look at the Wyoming Department of Health website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest information on COVID-19 testing and when to seek medical attention.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
The CDC said emergency warning signs of COVID-19 are difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain like chest pressure, confusion, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face and more. If people develop symptoms such as these, they should seek medical attention immediately.
“We would like any patient experiencing more severe respiratory symptoms necessitating evaluation and treatment in the Emergency Department (symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath) to call the main hospital number (307-634-2273) ahead of time to let our Emergency Department staff know they are coming to our ED,” Hughes said. “That will give our ED staff time for adequate preparation.”
Because COVID-19 has a high transmission rate, it’s important that patients enter through the main emergency department entrance and not walk through the hospital, she said.
Previously, CRMC was offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Cheyenne Regional Medical Group patients who had been prescribed testing by their health care provider.
In addition, CRMC PACE, a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly, has closed the Wyoming PACE Center to all visitors, Greg O’Barr, CRMC’s administrator of population health and strategic planning, said via email.
Social distancing has also been incorporated into patients’ care plans, including making sure activities are occurring in the patient’s home when possible. For example, this includes delivering meals and at home health status checks, including mental health needs and therapy. Personal care is also still being provided at patients’ homes.
“A few participants continue to come to the PACE Center to receive personal care or for in-person clinic visits,” O’Barr said. “Those participants are isolated from each other while at the center.”
PACE buses that are being used to transport participants, meals and staff are being cleaned and sanitized after each use. Participants that experience COVID-19 symptoms will be evaluated by a physician to determine the best course of action.
“In partnership with our participants and their caregivers,” O’Barr said. “We are dedicated to providing the best care to this important population.”
CRMC has also closed its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs at its east campus and at Gold’s Gym, CRMC spokeswoman Kathy Baker said. This action was taken to “help ensure the well-being of those patients.”