CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office have launched a new program to help individuals in crisis connect to appropriate behavioral health and social services. The program was created with pass-through funding from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division.

The new program partners a CRMC behavioral health therapist with a local law enforcement officer during mental health calls.

