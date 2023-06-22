CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office have launched a new program to help individuals in crisis connect to appropriate behavioral health and social services. The program was created with pass-through funding from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division.
The new program partners a CRMC behavioral health therapist with a local law enforcement officer during mental health calls.
“The goal is for the therapist and law enforcement professional to work together to safely engage, assess and direct individuals in crisis to the appropriate mental health and social services,” said Natalie Villalobos, director of social work for CRMC’s Behavioral Health Services.
“The therapists use their skills to identify how to counsel and help the individual during the initial encounter,” Villalobos said. “Once the situation is de-escalated, the therapist can then refer the individual to the appropriate mental health care for longer-term help.”
Co-responder programs in other communities have demonstrated that partnering an officer or deputy with a mental health professional often results in less use of force and fewer injuries to officers and individuals during a mental health call, Villalobos said.
Officials from the three agencies have been working together for several months to put all the pieces in place before launching the program, said Brittany Wardle, CRMC’s community prevention director.