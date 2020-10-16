CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Colorado announced Thursday that they have expanded their care alliance partnership to include tele-neonatology services.
Focused on elevating the care of Wyoming’s tiniest patients in the neonatal intensive care unit at CRMC, providers in Wyoming will have access to consultation support from neonatal specialists at Children’s Colorado, a leading top 10 children’s hospital.
The CRMC Foundation also gives support to the Mother-Baby Unit in many ways to provide advanced care to Wyoming babies. The Foundation recognized the importance of this work within the Care Alliance, and in late 2019 awarded a grant for state-of-the-art telemedicine equipment – with an all-in-one mobile deployment.
This new video-based tele-neonatology service will supplement the existing 24/7 phone consultation support provided by Children’s Colorado. The new tele-neonatology service will support clinical decision-making, including the need for a transfer, and will also offer guidance for patient stabilization prior to transfer. Both organizations are focused on elevating care locally and preventing unessential patient transfer, which can lead to undue financial and parental stress, according to a news release.