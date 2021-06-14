CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with MDsave to help increase access to healthcare for patients with high-deductible health insurance plans or who have no health insurance.
Through the MDsave platform, patients can view a variety of discounted medical procedures available to individuals who pre-pay for the procedures.
CRMC currently offers several lab, physical therapy, occupational therapy, radiology and nuclear medicine services and procedures through MDsave. Additional CRMC procedures are expected to become available on MDsave in the coming months.
“The price posted on the MDsave website is what the person pays. That price includes all costs associated with the procedure, including physician billing,” Brad White, Cheyenne Regional’s revenue cycle administrator said. “This up-front price transparency means there is no surprise billing for the patient.”
White said that the procedures offered on MDsave are typically priced lower because the process is simple and does not involve a lot of the back and forth that can happen when working with health insurance companies.
MDsave’s website allows patients to search geographically by procedure, provider, specialty or ailment and to compare pricing.
The other benefit of this service is that patients can use their HSA, FSA or HRA funds to pay for the procedure. They can also access their MDsave purchase history at any time on the MDsave website, located at www.mdsave.com.
Anyone except those on Medicare and Medicaid or who are using their health insurance can purchase procedures on the MDsave marketplace prior to or at registration for the procedure at CRMC.
More information about MDsave is available by going to www.mdsave.com or calling MDsave at 1-877-461-2491 or CRMC’s Patient Access Department at 307-633-7630.