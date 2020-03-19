Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 13F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 13F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.