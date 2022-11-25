CHEYENNE – A recent grant through the American Rescue Plan Act may help local nurses, law enforcement and others better detect, treat and even prevent non-fatal strangulation cases.

Barbara Horton, director of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Forensic Nursing Program, applied for the funds. The $7,000 grant was approved earlier this month by the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.


Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus