CHEYENNE – Renovations expected to cost about $115 million are slated to begin at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center this summer, with hospital officials looking to first improve their spaces for pregnant women seeking care.
The construction project, which is set to be done in phases over the next 10 years, will begin with a remodel of the hospital’s fourth floor to establish a new mother-baby unit, along with a neonatal intensive care unit, according to Robin Roling, CRMC’s chief operating officer.
“Once we transition the mother-baby unit onto the fourth floor, then we’re going to be taking the fifth floor, where our unit currently is, and repurposing all of that space, updating it, and that will become our ICU floor,” Roling said in an interview.
This initial phase of the long-term plan is expected to cost about $10 million in CRMC’s construction budget, Roling said.
While construction was initially scheduled to begin last year, the COVID-19 pandemic paused those plans, and the remodeling of the two floors is now expected to begin in early July.
“We’re tentatively planning construction for the first part of July,” Roling said. “We still have some plan reviews that have to be completed, and part of that is because we’re changing some of our designs to incorporate more isolation rooms, and we’ve done that because of this situation with COVID. There may be a bit of a delay, because we’ve got to get state and city approval of those things, but barring any unforeseen circumstances, we’re anticipating it’ll be July.”
The long-term plan will also include renovations to CRMC’s East Campus, Roling said, as well as upgrades that allow for more direct care being provided in the community.
“Health care is transitioning to more of an outpatient focus, so we really wanted to make sure that we were providing excellent spaces for both outpatient and inpatient services,” Roling said.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hundreds of patients to seek care from CRMC, hospital officials have added plans to include additional isolation rooms, as well as additional capacity for negative-pressure rooms that improve ventilation.
“In the event that we have another pandemic of some ilk, we have more flexibility to do more things,” Roling said. “We are very excited about embarking on this project, and we know that this will make some really positive impacts for our community that we serve.”
The latest renovations will come a few years after the most recent upgrades at the regional hospital. In 2014, CRMC added a new lobby and cancer treatment center to its complex, followed by some renovations to its radiology department in 2017 and 2018.