CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced Thursday that the hospital’s visitor restrictions will be eased on Monday, April 26, due to the stabilization of COVID-19 metrics in the community.
Effective April 26 at 7 a.m., the following new rules apply:
- Two designated visitors will be permitted for each patient for the entirety of the patient’s stay at CRMC.
- Visiting hours at the West campus (main hospital) are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. Visiting hours at the East campus are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
- All visitors will be screened for temperature, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and exposure to COVID-19.
- All visitors will be required to wear a face mask, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
- No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed.
- No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health Services due to social distancing limitations in this area.
- Visitation exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
At the West campus, the visitor/patient screening entrance is located on the west side of CRMC’s south parking garage. At the East campus, the visitor/patient screening entrance is located at the main entrance on the south side of the building.
CRMC’s emergency department is open for emergency care 24/7. The main entrance to the emergency department is located at the corner of Warren Avenue and 23rd Street.
For more information, call 307-634-2273 or visit www.cheyenneregional.org.