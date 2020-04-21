CHEYENNE – Laramie County received a portion of the $4,711,481 grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to help people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will help purchase eight LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The $4.7 million will go to purchase 367 LUCAS devices across five states to help hospitals combat the pandemic.
Cardiac damage is present in at least one out of five COVID-19 patients, which can lead to heart failure and even death, according to research. The patients that do recover can even experience long-term heart damage from the virus.
“We were able to go from concept to delivery of the devices in two weeks, and that’s been an incredible effort of teamwork with the manufacturer and the hospitals to get them in place ahead of the peak needs,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust, in a news release. “It’s wonderful to see competing entities working together during a national crisis for the good of all.”