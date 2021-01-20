CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will host its 12th annual “Wake Up to Heart Health” event from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 6.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually via Zoom to help ensure participant and organizer safety.
Speakers will include Dr. Abdur Khan, a CRMC interventional cardiologist, and Dr. J.J. Chen, a CRMC psychiatrist.
Part of this year’s focus will be on the impact that heart disease, including heart attacks, can have on mental health. To provide a more personal perspective, a former CRMC patient will discuss the stress he had after being diagnosed with heart disease and how he has coped with that news.
The other focus of this year’s event will be on how to improve and maintain heart health. A question-and-answer session with a panel of CRMC cardiology and behavioral health experts will be held at the end of the event. Instructions on how to ask questions via Zoom will be included in each participant’s “conference in a box.”
Conference boxes will also include dietary tips, heart-healthy recipes, tobacco cessation information, an exercise band, a water bottle, a stress ball and a healthy snack. Boxes will be available for pickup at the CRMC Foundation before the event.
There is a $10 fee to register, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of an automated external defibrillator for the Cheyenne community. The AED will be purchased in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter.
Registration is taking place online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup or by calling 307-633-7667 or 307-633-6050. The deadline to register is Jan. 31.