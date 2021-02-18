CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will offer a new Alzheimer’s and dementia care program starting March 1.
The program is designed to help patients and family members address and manage the complex medical, emotional, behavioral and social needs of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.
“Our dementia care specialists will work closely with each patient’s primary care provider to develop and implement a personalized care plan for the patient,” said Amy Shaw, CRMC dementia care specialist and certified physician assistant, in a news release.
Another main goal of the program will be to provide ongoing support to families and caregivers, who can experience caregiver burnout or financial strain. Services will include in-person visits, follow-up phone calls and around-the-clock access for caregivers who need assistance and advice to avoid emergency department visits and hospitalizations.
Eligibility requirements are that patients must have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia and must not be living in a nursing home.
“With the aging population in our state and community, there is a growing need for this kind of service, which strives to help patients maintain their dignity and, as much as possible, their independence,” Shaw said.
For more information about the program, call 307-275-1063 or email dementiacare@crmcwy.org.