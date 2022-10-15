CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Friday unveiled two renovated units it hopes will create positive experiences for new mothers and their families.

Community members were invited to tour the new Mother/Baby Unit, which includes larger labor and delivery rooms and postpartum rooms. The new neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, features seven separate rooms, whereas the current NICU is one large space.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus