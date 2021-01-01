CHEYENNE – Early Friday morning at 3:22 a.m, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby of 2021 – Zach and Anna Chambers’ son, Logan.
It wasn’t how the couple originally planned to bring in the new year, with Logan's due date still being two weeks out. But his arrival was a much welcomed surprise for the parents of three little girls, ages 12, 7 and 3.
“We thought we were waiting a little bit longer for him to come, but he definitely surprised us,” Zach said. “We’re excited for our first boy to be here, and we're just so thankful that he's healthy. It’ll definitely be a little bit of a mix up.”
Logan weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and stretched 20.5 inches long, making his way into the Chambers family’s hearts ahead of schedule.
Zach said as midnight came, they were just waiting for Logan to come out, and he described that time as both “exciting” and “a blur.” He added that the team at CRMC were incredible and helped make the day special for them.
Looking forward to going home, Anna said she’s most excited for “the new experience of having a boy.”