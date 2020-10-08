CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Medical Imaging Department was recently accredited by the American College of Radiology for nuclear medicine, PET/CT, MRI, ultrasound and CT. The hospital has also received a specialty accreditation from the ACR as a Designated CT Lung Cancer Screening Center.
To receive ACR accreditation, imaging centers must voluntarily undergo a rigorous inspection by third-party peer reviewers, who assess and rate facilities based on their personnel qualifications, equipment quality, image quality and quality control measures that ensure patient safety.
The lung cancer screening accreditation also ensures that patients are receiving safe, effective lung cancer screening based on the latest data and research.
“ACR accreditation is considered the gold standard for medical imaging programs,” Casey Robinson, CRMC’s administrator of cardiac and imaging services, said. “Undergoing the ACR’s intensive review process helps ensure our patients that they are receiving the highest quality radiological care and diagnostic treatment.”
The ACR is the largest and oldest medical imaging accrediting organization, having accredited more than 38,000 facilities in 10 imaging modalities since 1987.
According to the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the ACR’s accreditation program offers the most widely established and well-proven method for confirming that imaging facilities are adhering to the highest industry standards.