Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon allowed House Bill 103 — legislation that bans crossover voting in Wyoming — to quietly become law without his signature on Thursday.

He explained in a Thursday evening letter that he chose not to sign the bill because it “adds uncertainty to the voting process.”

