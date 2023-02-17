Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland

CHEYENNE — A bill aimed at curbing crossover voting in Wyoming easily cleared the Senate Revenue Committee on Thursday after being resurrected in the Senate two days earlier.

House Bill 103, sponsored by Wheatland Republican Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, would bar voters from changing their party affiliation after the first day of the candidate filing period. In other words, voters wouldn’t be able to see what their candidate options are before deciding which party ticket they want to vote on for the primary election.

