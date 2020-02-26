CHEYENNE – A bill prohibiting crossover voting from one major party to another on the day of a primary election won initial approval Tuesday from the Wyoming House of Representatives.
If approved, House Bill 209 would still allow switching from one party to another during an election season, but that switch would have to be filed with a county clerk at least two weeks prior to Election Day.
The proposal, which has been a top priority for the Wyoming Republican Party, is similar to one that narrowly failed in the Senate last year.
The debate emerged following the state’s 2018 primary election for governor. Following that election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess sent an email to party leaders arguing Democrats and Independents who changed their affiliation to Republican on Election Day caused him to lose to Gov. Mark Gordon.
In previous discussion of the bill, Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, argued it was a “good compromise,” noting those wishing to change major parties could still do it within the designated time frame.
“This is something that I have been working on since my first term in 2015,” Blackburn said in a statement. “This is an important issue that can have a significant impact on Wyoming elections.”
Before it won approval, the bill was criticized by a few representatives. Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, said she worried about the chilling effect the bill could have on the level of civil participation during that 14-day period leading up to the election.
“I’ve heard from my constituents who live in my district, and their concern about this bill is that we in the Legislature are telling them when they can and cannot make up their mind,” Burlingame said. “It’s heavy language, but one of the emails I received said, ‘This feels like voter suppression to me.’”
HB 209 will now be considered for up to two more readings in the House before it may be sent to the Senate.
Tuesday marked the final day for bills to be approved on first reading in their originating chamber. Among the proposals that were advanced before the deadline were:
Repeal of two-thirds introductory vote
A resolution from House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, to amend the state’s legislative process during budget sessions won approval Tuesday evening.
During budget sessions, which occur on even-numbered years in Wyoming, every bill must first win approval from two-thirds of its originating chamber before it can be referred to a committee for discussion.
Harshman’s proposal, House Joint Resolution 4, would get rid of that two-thirds threshold for budget sessions. Before the vote, the House Speaker asked his colleagues to turn away from this “wholly undemocratic” process.
While the resolution was criticized by a few members of the House, a couple of other lawmakers said they had changed their minds since voting against the proposal last session. One of them, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, argued the introductory votes “waste a lot of time.”
“What this simply does is get rid of an inefficient mechanism to get a bill to committee,” Sommers said. “At some point, we do need to self-regulate more than we do.”
While the bill won approval on first reading in the House, it faces a long road before the resolution could be enacted. Because it’s a constitutional amendment, HJR 4 must also win approval from two-thirds of the Senate. If that happens, it would then be put on the ballot for Wyoming voters to decide.
Per-diem rates for lawmakers
A proposal to increase the per-diem pay for legislators from $109 to $151 per day won approval on first reading from the House of Representatives.
Before the vote, however, lawmakers approved an amendment that would keep the $109 pay rate during legislative sessions, so the new pay will only apply during the interim session when lawmakers travel for committee meetings.
The pay rate also applies to the state’s boards and commissions, which are statutorily tied to that of lawmakers.
Wyoming ranks in the bottom five states for female participation rates in state legislatures. During discussion of the bill, Burlingame noted the bill could help make participation in government easier for women.
“Part of (why women don’t run) is just that they can’t afford to, not with child care, not with missed work, not with the other things that have to be taken into account,” Burlingame said.
“I feel like we haven’t had this robust conversation about what it means if we say that only people who have wealth and financial independence are serving on these boards and commissions,” she continued. “We get different conversations when the only people who serve on them are people who have that independence and that means of wealth.”
The approval of the per-diem increase comes a couple weeks after a different bill increasing the salaries of Wyoming’s five elected statewide officials failed an introductory vote in the House.