CHEYENNE – Wyoming voters will still be able to change party affiliation at the polls this election season.
Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, confirmed Wednesday morning that the House has finished hearing bills in Committee of the Whole, and will not discuss Senate File 97, “Change in party affiliation,” before the session closes on Friday.
On Monday, the House Appropriations Committee voted 5-2, after extensive public testimony, to give SF 97 a “do not pass” recommendation. That wording, Gail Symons with Civics 307 said, was crucial.
“After they amended it three times, the motion that was made was to recommend ‘do not pass,’” Symons said in an interview at the state Capitol. “The two folks voting against it asked if it could be the other way around. They were told no.”
The reason, she continued, was because the order in which bills are heard in the House depends on the recommendation from committee. First are those with a favorable vote, followed by those without recommendation and finally those with a “do not pass” recommendation.
“It is a way to basically put it on the back burner and keep it from coming up for vote,” Symons said.
SF 97 was sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, and would have limited changes to party affiliation months before a primary election. Biteman, who has brought forward similar legislation in the past, said the intention was to prevent people unaffiliated with the Republican Party from changing registration specifically to influence a primary races where party candidates for the general election are often selected.
The House Appropriations Committee on Monday heard testimony from many people who spoke in opposition to SF 97. Several were concerned that it would limit party affiliation change up to three months before a primary election. That, opponents said, would effectively shut out voters’ opportunity to change affiliation before they even know which candidates would be on a primary ballot.
Others said they worried it would reduce the number of people voting in an election at a time when people need to be encouraged to vote.
Former President Donald Trump had issued a statement in support of the bill.
Symons explained that one of the talking points on SF 97 was that the sponsor was trying to prevent at the ballot box changes, but that isn’t what the bill did.
“The bill shut down any changes as of the 12th of May,” she said. “For over 100 years, we have had a semi-open primary.”
Having a semi-open primary means that voters can change their registration on primary Election Day in order to vote in the Republican Party primary, the Democrat Party primary or cast an unaffiliated ballot in the primary. Often in Wyoming, a predominately Republican state, races are decided in the primary.
“While the primary is in August, this (would have gone) into effect in May. For those who follow and are really concerned, and are not affiliated as Republican, they would have had to change in the next two months,” Symons said.
Others, she said, may have just been surprised when they went to vote that the procedure had been changed. There are voters who wait until candidates have filed, and then choose party affiliation for the primary based on which issues and candidates they feel are most important, Symons said. Those voters would have been effectively shut out.
Symons said that in Wyoming in 2020, more Republicans stayed home and did not vote than the total number of Democrats who voted.
“This didn’t do anything but confuse a populace where we already have very poor participation. That is the problem that needs to be fixed, not crossover voting,” Symons said.